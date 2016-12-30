WWE News: WWE announces top 25 matches of 2016

Did your favorite make the list?

by Prityush Haldar News 30 Dec 2016, 20:43 IST

AJ Styles was involved in 6 of the top 25 matches of the year

2016 has been an eventful year for WWE, that included unexpected returns and some solid matches. The year was an eventful one with the WWE Superstars being divided into two separate rosters with the brand split and extension. The year did have its low points though, including a heart-wrenching retirement speech from Daniel Bryan. However, there were more ups than downs. WWE recently released a list, ranking the 25 best matches of the year.

Most of the matches were on pay per view, however, a handful from RAW and SmackDown also made it to the list. Interestingly enough, NXT was no pushover either with two matches from the developmental brand making it into the top 3. Here is the list:

25. Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose — WWE Championship Match (WWE Roadblock)

24. Team Raw (Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown LIVE (AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon, Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton) — 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Men's Elimination Match (Survivor Series)

23. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson — Raw Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, Sept. 26th)

22. Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Alberto Del Rio — Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank)

21. Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fastlane)

20. Asuka vs. Bayley — NXT Women's Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II)

19. The New Day vs. Y2AJ — WWE Tag Team Championship Match (Raw, March 7th)

18. Dolph Ziggler vs. Triple H (Raw, March 14th)

17. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Championship Match (Money in the Bank)

16. The Miz vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Kevin Owens — Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

15. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair — Hell in a Cell Raw Women's Championship Match (Hell in a Cell)

14. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins — WWE Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

13. The Revival vs. American Alpha — NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

12. Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles — Extreme Rules WWE Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

11. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Cruiserweight Classic, Aug. 3th)

10. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler — Title vs. Career Intercontinental Championship Match (No Mercy)

9. John Cena vs. AJ Styles (SummerSlam)

8. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — Triple Threat WWE Women's Championship Match (WrestleMania 32th)

7. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – No Disqualification WWE Universal Title Match (Raw, Nov. 21th)

6. AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena — Triple Threat WWE Championship Match (No Mercy)

5. Kota Ibushi vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Classic; Aug. 10th)

4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Battleground)

3. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — WWE Women's Championship Match (Raw; July 25th)

2. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

1. The Revival vs. #DIY — 2-out-of-3-Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

Do you agree with the listicle? Do you think WWE missed out on any bouts? Let us know in the comments section below.

