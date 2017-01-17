WWE News: WWE bumped from March MSG show

The event is now set for March 12th.

by Jeremy Bennett News 17 Jan 2017, 14:23 IST

A major sporting event bumps the WWE from Madison Square Garden in March.

What’s the story?

The WWE originally had a house show event booked at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, March 18th. A major boxing title match between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs was just recently booked for the arena; which put the Garden in a bind.

In case you didn’t know...

Madison Square Garden is one of the marquee arenas for some of the biggest boxing matches in the world. When the opportunity arose for them to take a big title fight, it was hard to say no.

The heart of the matter

At a recent press conference, Madison Square Garden executive Joe Fisher spoke about the dilemma that the arena was in, and the gratitude he showed towards the WWE for their willingness to be flexible in their scheduling with the following quote:

“They realised the magnitude of this event and the fact that we needed to have it here. It had to be at Madison Square Garden. So, with their cooperation and partnership, they were willing to move off the date, and make this date possible. So I really, really want to thank all the great people at WWE.”

What’s next?

The WWE was easily able to reschedule the event and it is now set for March 12th. The live event will be a big one as it will feature Brock Lensar on the card as he prepares for WrestleMania, and most likely the third bout against Goldberg.

Sportskeeda’s take

With this being a non-televised event, it wasn’t too much of a big deal for the WWE to move as a favour to Madison Square Garden. That favour could be repaid with a pay per view or Monday Night Raw at the legendary arena at a discount. It’s not cheap to run a show at Madison Square Garden so this favour could work out for the WWE in the end.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com