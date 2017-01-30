WWE News: WWE nixes plan to have Ric Flair come out and congratulate John Cena after historic win

This could have been a highlight reel segment if WWE would have gone ahead with it.

The 16-time world champions

What’s the story?

John Cena achieved what he was always destined to do at the Royal Rumble by equalling Ric Flair’s record of 16 World title reigns. After putting on a five-star classic with AJ Styles, John Cena pinned the Phenomenal One away with two consecutive Attitude Adjustments to create history.

But WWE had more in store for the Cenation leader. According to Cagesideseats, The Nature Boy Ric Flair was supposed to come out and congratulate Cena for his record-equalling win. The plan, however, was cancelled at the last moment and a backstage video of Flair commenting on the historic win was shot and distributed online.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena and AJ Styles put on the best match of the year thus far (second only to the Omega-Okada match), and it certainly saved a show that became a disappointment in the end. Styles and Cena have impeccable chemistry and it was all there to be seen at the Rumble.

From getting a 50-50 reaction at the start of the match to being unanimously cheered for his 16th World title win; John Cena stole the freaking show. Thankfully his dance partner, AJ Styles came out looking strong as it took an Avalanche AA coupled with two back-to-back AAs to finish off the now former WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Ric Flair has mentioned before that he would be glad the day Cena breaks his record, and the ‘Face That Runs The Place’ has now inched one step closer at doing so after tonight. The two-time Hall of Famer even posed with the new WWE Champion backstage after the match.

The reason why WWE nixed the angle of Flair coming out to give props to Cena is still unkown. It could be because of Cena’s Make-A-Wish obligations right after the match. Cena celebrated his win with a kid from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, who was in attendance at the Alamodome.

Here is the video of Ric Flair’s backstage segment with Tom Phillips:

What’s next?

John Cena would most likely make his first title defence at the SmackDown exclusive PPV, Elimination Chamber. According to Dave Meltzer, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin are the names currently in contention to be a part of the title match.

Reports indicate that Bray Wyatt could win the title and go on to face Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 33. That would render Cena’s current reign as one of the high-profile transitional runs.

Sportskeeda's take

While WrestleMania would have made for a grander stage for Cena to notch up the historic win, WWE made the right decision for Styles to drop the title at the Rumble. Styles has had a solid reign and could now move onto a possible dream feud for WrestleMania.

As for Cena, the prospect of him facing Randy Orton is just not alluring enough. What could make it watchable is a heel Cena vs. a babyface Orton! We all know that ain’t happening. No harm in dreaming, though.