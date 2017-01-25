WWE News: WWE Champion AJ Styles gets emotional on Talking Smack

The Phenomenal One lashes out at the hosts of the TODAY Show.

by Prityush Haldar News 25 Jan 2017, 17:18 IST

AJ Styles went off about everyone on WWE SmackDown being against him

What’s the story?

WWE Champion AJ Styles used Talking Smack as a platform to air his grievances with the WWE. Styles said that he was disgusted with John Cena and the hosts of the TODAY show who addressed him as ‘A guy from Atlanta.’

Earlier in the night, Styles and Cena had a verbal showdown just days ahead of the Royal Rumble where the two men exchanged some unpleasant compliments. Check out the video below:

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against John Cena at the Royal Rumble on January 29 at the Alamodome. Styles already holds two singles victories over Cena in the last year.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles looked off his game when he made his way to the Talking Smack panel. He claimed that John Cena was never a part of the Indie scene because he wouldn’t last two minutes there. In the interview that mimicked a shoot, Styles said that Cena could not hang with the likes of him in the independent scene.

Styles also had some harsh words for the hosts of the TODAY Show. He said that the people on the show needed to do some research about the WWE and its champion. Styles went to the extent of calling them, morons.

Shane McMahon who was also on the panel noticed that AJ Styles had become emotional, and asked him to calm down. Styles also said that it was a conspiracy against him when he was not in the first row of the Royal Rumble poster, while Cena was right at the front beside the likes of Goldberg, Lesnar, and the Undertaker.

What’s next?

Cena and Styles share an animosity that arises from the hunger to be the top guy in the company. Cena has been the face of the company for over a decade, but 2016 has been AJ Styles’ year. The two titans will collide in the hallowed halls of the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX this Sunday to see who comes out on top.

Sportskeeda's take

AJ Styles has been the flag bearer for the blue brand after the brand split. As much as Cena denies it, he has been more of a part timer that he cares to admit. Styles and Cena have always put on a show when they are in the ring against each other, and the Royal Rumble will be no different.

