WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash to have 31st Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Instagram to announce that the results of his MRI have indicated that he will need surgery number 31. Nash’s MRI revealed that he has a torn rotator cuff, one cuff detached, torn long head right, bicep, and a torn labrum.

Nash has suffered several injuries during the course of his career. While he’s become infamous for his variety of quad tears over the years, he’s also suffered bicep and neck injuries, had an operation on his ankle.

Though not employed by the WWE currently, Nash still takes dates for various independent promotions. His last notable appearance in the WWE came in 2015 when the nWo came to the rescue of Sting in his match against Triple H.

Nash’s MRI must’ve shown extensive damage for him to need all of those repairs. He has been wrestling for 27 years, so it is relatively common for his body to accumulate so many injuries.

Nash talked about wrestling taking its toll on him in an interview with The Miami Herald and specifically made mention of his rotator cuff issues when it came to possibly attempting DDP Yoga.

"There's a lot of people losing 30 to 40 pounds in 13 to 15 weeks, and that's not water weight. His isn't ballistic, where those Insanity and other things are very ballistic workouts. So if you do have an injury, you can't do the Insanity workout or any of those things because you can't sit there and jump up, do one-arm push-ups. You can't do that stuff if your shoulder is all torn up. The next time I get a chance to see [Diamond] Dallas [Page], he's gonna tailor some things specifically for me. The only thing I'm starting to lose range of motion is in my shoulders because of my rotator cuffs. One of them has been repaired, and the other one is just shredded."

Nash stated he would be needed surgery soon, so he has likely already scheduled it. So hopefully the doctors can repair everything and get Nash back in working order again.

Nash has given a lot of time and health to the wrestling business and his years of taking bumps, travel, and working matches have taken their toll on his body.

Nash has had 30 surgeries up to this point and still managed to injure multiple parts of his arms and shoulders, so hopefully, this shoulder is more effective and prevents further injuries next time.

