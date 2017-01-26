WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase shares interesting story about Mary Tyler Moore

"The Million Dollar" Man shares an interesting story about the acclaimed actress

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase holds up his Million Dollar Championship

What’s the story?

It was announced today by TMZ that Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at the age of 80 due to alleged complications of diabetes. She was on a respirator for a week, and has struggled with diabetes for nearly 50 years. CBS News stated that Moore was pivotal in the importance of women in television, as her film and TV career spanned 40 years. As a mainstay for The Dick Van Dyke Show, which led to her own series, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Moore won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards in categories such as “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Television Series,” and “Actress in a Television Series.” Moore also had a moment to share with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Moore was a professional wrestling fan, and appeared ringside at WrestleMania VI, which was headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Ultimate Warrior. During the match between Jake “The Snake” Roberts and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase for the Million Dollar Championship, Roberts took one of DiBiase’s 100 dollar bills and gave it to Moore. DiBiase shared this moment on Twitter, stating, “RIP Mary Tyler Moore. She was ringside at WM 6 in Toronto. She received one of my hundred dollar bills by way of @JakeSnakeDDT!”

RIP Mary Tyler Moore. She was ringside at WM 6 in Toronto. She received one of my hundred dollar bills by way of @JakeSnakeDDT! pic.twitter.com/R8UhwIkot5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 25, 2017

The heart of the matter

Mary Tyler Moore is known to be one of the best female performers in the history of acting. Her legacy is remembered by many, as she paved the way for many actors – both male and female – in the industry. Appearing at WrestleMania VI leaves a moment to share with the WWE fans and performers as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

In the 80s, WWE presented a product that was so larger-than-life, even celebrities made sure they blocked time off their schedule to witness WrestleMania live. It is very interesting that someone like Mary Tyler Moore was at the big event, but it comes as a pleasant surprise to wrestling fans that she appeared, and has left an indelible mark with WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.