WWE News: WWE Holds emergency meeting to discuss new WrestleMania 33 plans

What’s the story?

WWE officials held an emergency meeting today to discuss alternate plans for WrestleMania 33. This probably came into effect after Seth Rollins reportedly injured his knee in the attack by Samoa Joe on this week’s episode of Raw.

This Raw played host to an important development in the feud between Triple H and Seth Rollins, with the Game finally surfacing to answer Rollins’ call-out.

In case you didn’t know…

It appears that Seth Rollins has injured his knee once again. The Architect already had a major reconstructive surgery on his ACL after it snapped and gave way in a house show in UK last year. He went on to miss WrestleMania 32 because of it.

It is highly unfortunate that he looks set to miss WrestleMania 33 also, after just regaining some of the lost momentun from his long spell on the shelf.

The heart of the matter

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, WWE held an emergency meeting to discuss new plans in the event that Seth Rollins is unable to be cleared for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Seth apparently injured his right knee this past Monday night on Raw, during the angle at the end of the show which saw Samoa Joe debut and annihilate the Architect. From all reports, this injury is legitimate and not part of any kind of storyline. If you look closely at the video of Samoa Joe attacking Rollins, pay close attention to when Joe drops down to the canvas for the Coquina Clutch. About 3:20 into the video clip from WWE.com.

Notice when Joe drops down to the canvas that Seth Rollins’ right knee buckles awkwardly and you can hear him yell out in pain.

Before Samoa Joe attacked Rollins on Raw, the rumored plan for him was to face John Cena at WrestleMania. Now that it doesn’t appear good for Rollins’ knee, it's being rumored that WWE is considering putting Joe on Smackdown to work the program with Cena for WrestleMania.

One other plan that was supposedly discussed at the meeting today would see a storyline between Triple H and Samoa Joe that would lead to those two men having a match at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

Seth Rollins is supposed to be meeting with doctors at some point this week to iron out a more solid prognosis. He tweeted a picture today with a heat wrap and tens-unit pads on his knee, which many believe to have been taken from a medical facility.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017



Dave Meltzer reported a few hours ago that preliminary word coming out about the injury is that Seth Rollins tore his MCL and is out for 8 weeks. That would mean that Rollins would have to recover early in order to have a match at WrestleMania, and even then that would be pushing it.



Sportskeeda’s Take

This is awful news for Seth Rollins, and we here at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring much sooner than later.

However, the topic of what happens at WrestleMania needs to be discussed. Considering the emergency meeting, we would venture to guess that the prognosis for Seth Rollins was not favorable.

Of the options reported, the Cena program is the much easier one for fans to swallow. There is 15-plus years of built in history there, as Samoa Joe and John Cena came up through the UPW promotion before Cena quickly moved to WWE.

It could very easily come to pass that Joe was gifted the opportunity by Triple H for taking Rollins out. Whatever the case may be, it will be very interesting to see how Monday Night Raw plays out next week.