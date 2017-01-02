WWE News: WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin rules out wrestling return

Stone Cold says he's not competing in a WWE ring amidst Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker's comeback rumours.

by Prityush Haldar News 02 Jan 2017, 19:15 IST

Stone Cold Steve Austin is considered by many as the greatest WWE superstar of all time

What’s the story?

According to The Sun, Stone Cold Steve Austin has made it very clear that he will not return to in-ring action. Stone Cold reported that he had received many emails recently after Goldberg’s successful return, asking him if he would consider lacing his boots one last time.

The Texas Rattlesnake put an end to all rumours with this announcement just weeks before the Royal Rumble, where some other WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker may be making surprise appearances. Steve said:

“I don’t want the pressure of having another match on my shoulders because I don’t have to have another match because I’m satisfied with the career that I had.”

In case you didn’t know...

Both Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker have been confirmed for appearances on Monday Night RAW episodes heading into Royal Rumble. WWE have a lot riding on the Royal Rumble as they aim to sell out an arena the size of the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

The heart of the matter

Stone Cold has been away from the ring for a long time now, and he has made peace with his retirement. Although his career was cut short by injuries and some neck and spine issues, he made it clear that he was happy with the way it ended at WrestleMania against the Rock.

Since then Stone Cold has appeared in some movies such as the Condemned, The Expendables, and The Longest Yard. Austin now has a Legends contract with the WWE and is also the host of the Stone Cold Podcast exclusive on the WWE Network.

Austin, who also runs the Broken Skull Ranch brewery, pointed out that he was satisfied with the way things turned out and had no regrets.

What’s next?

Stone Cold has been devoted to his wrestling podcast and his brewery of late, making surprise appearances at some WWE events. He has been doing things that he loves, and he will be on the sidelines of the business for the foreseeable future.

Sportskeeda’s take

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a six-time World Champion and probably one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. He almost single-handedly carried the company out of the Monday Night Wars and ushered in the Attitude Era.

A three-time Royal Rumble winner, and Hall of Famer, there isn’t too much that Stone Cold hasn’t achieved in the WWE. The man is 52 years old and has a history of neck injuries. Austin does not necessarily need to wrestle to sell seats.

His mere presence in a WWE ring can light up the arena. It is a hard pill for most WWE fans to digest, but it is safe to assume that we have seen Stone Cold’s last match in the WWE.

