WWE News: WWE Network to offer offline viewing in 2017

WWE to start offering new service to Network subscribers in 2017

Network subscribers will be allowed to download their favourite shows

What's the story?

WWE Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Michelle Wilson informed Variety's Todd Spangler during an interview at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES that WWE is working towards providing offline viewing and downloadable content to its Network subscribers.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Network, as of 2016, is the fifth largest streaming service in the world, providing hours and hours of content with access to almost every Pay-Per-View, episodes of wrestling promotions such as NWA, AWA, WCW and other Network-exclusive shows.

Adding to the success, the Network reached 1.5 million subscribers in July of the last year. The WWE plans on expanding the Network to more countries after finding success in India, China, and UAE.

The heart of the matter

On the 30th of November, Netflix announced that users can now download episodes of their favourite TV shows via the Netflix mobile app, thus allowing them to watch their shows without an internet connection.

This service proves to be very effective in countries like India, where not everyone has access to lightning fast internet connections.

What's next?

During the interview, Wilson did not provide a specific timeframe for the availability of the service. He just said that it should be available sometime in 2017. Also, Wilson didn't confirm whether all the content present on the website will be available for downloads or just a fixed portion.

Sportskeeda’s take

We believe that as more people are on the go, this service will be advantageous to the viewers who like to access the content in locations where data connectivity is not easily available. This feature will help the WWE increase their subscriber base ten-folds.

