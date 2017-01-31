WWE News: Referee Charles Robinson injured at Royal Rumble

Get well soon Charles Robinson!

by Simon Cotton News 31 Jan 2017, 22:44 IST

WWE Referee Charles Robinson injured his foot at the 2017 Royal Rumble

What’s the Story?

WWE referee Charles Robinson aka Little Naitch suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble during the match with John Cena and AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

Robinson took to twitter to reveal his injured foot but told fans that he would be available to referee matches for the SmackDown Exclusive PPV, Elimination Chamber in two weeks on February 12, 2017.

Loving my stylish new footwear! Looking forward to being back for @wwe Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks! pic.twitter.com/3bLAi1sy42 — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 30, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Robinson has been with the WWE ever since their rival company, WCW, went out of business in 2001. He debuted on WWE programming during the Invasion angle as a member of The Alliance and has refereed countless matches ever since.

Some of his most notable referee moments were refereeing the World Heavyweight Championship matches of WrestleManias 22 and 23, and the retirement matches of WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels at WrestleManias 24 and 26.

This is not Robinson’s first injury as a referee as he has been hurt a few other times in WWE and WCW. On an episode of WCW Monday Nitro, the late great Macho Man Randy Savage delivered a diving elbow drop which resulted in Robinson cracking several vertebrae and collapsing his lung.

In 2014 during a WWE tour in Saudi Arabia, Robinson suffered cuts and slashes to his hand from an accident while setting up the ring which almost cost him his thumb.

The heart of the matter

Many fans noticed that Robinson was limping while calling the match between Cena and Styles and now the reason why is known. It was nothing more than a minor injury and he’ll be back calling matches in no time.

What’s Next?

Robinson’s injuries are minor, so there’s nothing that he or WWE fans should worry about. He should recover in a few weeks and be right back to calling matches. Several WWE fans have already wished him a speedy recovery and thanked him for his work.

Sportskeeda’s take

Robinson is a veteran referee and a trooper, so it’s good to see that he will be back officiating in the near future. Many people in the wrestling business would’ve left after suffering the injuries he sustained against Randy Savage, but Robinson has stuck with it and has been a referee for more than 20 years.

On behalf of the Sportskeeda staff, we would like to wish Robinson a speedy recovery and thank him for finishing the match despite being in pain. Get well soon Little Naitch.

Tweet speak

Several WWE fans and followers of Robinson on twitter replied to his tweet regarding his injury and wished him a speedy recovery.

@WWERobinson I knew something wasn't right when I saw you limping around the ring last night! Here's to a quick recovery — Nic Van Pelt (@NicVP88) January 30, 2017

@WWERobinson Get well soon!!! We'll miss you because you're sometimes the best in matches — #AwesømePatrick (@patrik_kara) January 31, 2017

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com