WWE News: WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss engaged

WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is officially engaged to NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy! Congratulations to the happy couple!

by donaldguerrera News 24 Jan 2017, 23:33 IST

What's the story?

Congratulations are in order for two members of the WWE roster! Smackdown Live Superstar and the current reigning Smackdown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is engaged to be married, according to a recent Instagram post made by her boyfriend, NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy.

In case you didn't know...

The 25-year-old Alexa Bliss began her career with WWE in early 2013, training in their developmental program until making her in-ring debut with the touring NXT brand in September of that year. She was originally used as a manager for the tag team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy, the man she would eventually begin dating. In 2015 the trio split up, with Bliss going on to become one of the biggest rivals for then-NXT Women's Champion Bayley.

Bliss made her main roster in-ring debut on August 9, 2016 after being drafted to the Smackdown Live brand, and beat Becky Lynch at WWE TLC to become SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Heart of the matter

The relationship between Alexa Bliss and NXT star Buddy Murphy has been public for quite some time, as the happy couple frequently post pictures together on their various social media profiles. Murphy announced their engagement on Monday through a photo on Instagram, calling the self-proclaimed Harley Quinn of WWE his “wife to be”.

Me & my best friend, and wife to be! She Keeps me on my toes! And always smiling! @alexa_bliss_wwe_ A photo posted by WWE Murphy (@wwe_murphy) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

What's next?

Although congratulations are in order for Bliss and Muprhy, she won't exactly have a ton of time to celebrate the occasion. The Smackdown champ has been a huge part of WWE's Tuesday night live show since winning the gold. Her rivalry with former champion Becky Lynch, who she met on several occasions in NXT, has dominated the last several months of Smackdown programing. In the last month alone she has defended the title in the first ever women's Tables Match, then again in a Steel Cage match, and helped usher in the return of six-time WWE women's champion and three-time TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Sportskeeda's Take

It's always nice to see two hard-working wrestlers make it as a couple in WWE, where their insane work schedules can be a massive obstacle on one's personal life. While we don't anticipate this having a huge effect on Murphy's career going forward, there have been rumors that the powers that be in NXT are looking for new gimmicks with which to repackage both Murphy and his former tag team partner, Wesley Blake. WWE has been good about keeping couples on the same brand, so if he does get called up to the main roster expect Murphy to land on Smackdown Live at some point in the future.