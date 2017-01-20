WWE News: WWE's UK Tournament Participants Peter Dunne and Joseph Conners pulled from all future UK iPPV's

UK Superstars out of indie shows due to contractual obligations to the WWE

Pete Dunne pulled out from April’s Lucha Forever event

What's the story?

On January 18th IPW UK published a news post on its official website announcing a change in the lineup for this coming Sunday's Supershow 6. The post informs that due to contractual obligations with the WWE, wrestlers Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners will not be a part of the live stream provided by IPW's broadcast partner FloSlam.

“Unfortunately, in the early hours of this morning, we learnt that due to contractual obligations with the WWE, certain wrestlers will be unable to appear on our FloSlam live broadcast this Sunday, namely in this instance, Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners.”

In case you didn't know...

At this Sunday's Supershow 6, Dunne was scheduled to wrestle Matt Riddle but due to contractual obligations has now been set to face Tom Dawkins in a bonus match for the live audience. Similarly, Joseph Connors, due to his contract, has stepped away from participating in the event altogether.

Pete Dunne, scheduled to face Shane Strickland on April 17th at Lucha Forever event, pulled out due to it scheduled to air on FloSlam.

The heart of the problem

After being asked by a fan, F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer revealed that all participants in WWE's United Kingdom Championship Tournament have signed with the WWE.

Everyone in the tournament was signed https://t.co/Jv651XkSxp — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 16, 2017

Thus, all the participants are now contractually prohibited from participating in wrestling shows aired either on TV or iPPV.

What's next?

Pete Dunne went till the finals of the UK Tournament but was defeated by Tyler Bate. Joseph Corner lost in the Quarter Finals of the tournament to Mark Andrews.

It has been said that WWE is planning to make a wrestling show featuring all their UK talent. However, no updates have been shared by the WWE regarding that. It has also been reported that WWE has struck a deal with ICW and Progress Wrestling, two of UK’s biggest wrestling promotions.

Sportskeeda’s take

Now that several performers from the UK have become the sole property of the WWE, it will be interesting to see where they’ll go ahead. The video below shows highlights from Pete Dunne’s match against Tyler Bate for the WWE UK Championship:

