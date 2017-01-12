WWE News: X-Pac hints at Chyna going into 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

Former boyfriend and stablemate shares thoughts on Chyna going into the 2017 WWE HOF.

Chyna is one of the most popular women in pro wrestling history

What’s the story?

Coined “The Ninth Wonder of the World,” Chyna make such an indelible impression in the WWE. Breaking barriers by being both the first woman Royal Rumble entrant, as well as the first (and only) woman WWE Intercontinental Champion, Chyna has a shoo-in WWE Hall of Fame resume.

According to a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. (h/t Uproxx), former boyfriend and “D-Generation X” stablemate Sean “X-Pac” Waltman believes that she will be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE has been reluctant to induct Chyna into the Hall of Fame for a number of years now. During his interview on the "Stone Cold Podcast," Triple H referred to Chyna's career in pornography as a grave detour to Chyna’s Hall of Fame chances due to the impression that it may give to children if they Google her name.

Her drug and alcohol issues were also a significant factor. Austin was not in agreement with this assessment, stating on his podcast, “The Steve Austin Show,” that Chyna should have been in the Hall of Fame while she was alive.

The heart of the matter

Waltman made it clear during his interview that Chyna should be among the list of elite, and it is better sooner rather than later.

“I think it is [the right time to do it this year]. And I was talking to [Steve] Austin about this the last time I was on Austin’s show and both of us feel the same about it. Why not in 2017? Explain to me why. And you can say that other people are in line ahead or whatever, and they are, they are. But I just think sooner’s better than later for sure. There’s no doubt in my mind that she’s going in, man.

Sportskeeda’s take

There is no doubt that Chyna should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Considering the number of inductees in the HOF that have a checkered past, Chyna should not be held to different standards.

Based on her resume alone, Chyna’s career in professional wrestling merits an achievement such as the HOF. Not only did she transcend women’s wrestling beyond the division, but she achieved heights that perhaps no other women in WWE history will ever match.

