WWE News: Xavier Woods talks about wanting Kofi Kingston to become champion, whether he would consider a singles run and more

According to Woods, his focus is on regaining the Raw Tag Team Championship with The New Day.

Woods feels Kingston deserves to be a world champion more than anyone else

What’s the story?

WWE superstar and former Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods was recently in a conversation with German radio channel RauteMusik. Apart from discussing the chances of him having a singles run, Woods also revealed his intention to see Kofi Kingston win one of the two major WWE titles.

In case you didn’t know…

Before joining the WWE, Xavier Woods worked with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling for a few years. He wrestled under the name ‘Consequences Creed’ and was primarily a tag team specialist there as well. In October 2008, Woods became part of a faction named The Frontline alongside the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal among others.

A few months later, he formed a tag team with Lethal known as ‘Lethal Consequences’ and they went on to become the TNA World Tag Team Champions but lost the title within a span of 3 days. The 30-year old wrestler was released from his TNA contract in March 2010.

The heart of the matter

The New Day member told RauteMusik about wanting to ensure that one of his partners, Kofi Kingston, becomes a heavyweight champion because he deserves to be one. Woods claimed that Kingston has all the skill sets that are necessary for a champion and has proved his mettle over the past decade or so. This is what he had to say:

“The last thing that I really want to do is make sure that Kofi becomes heavyweight champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody in the locker room. He's an amazing talent, he's great on the microphone, and he has shown that he can be successful over the past decade that he [has] been there. And so, I want to make sure that he becomes champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody.”

On being asked if he was contemplating a singles run at some point, Xavier Woods said that he is ready for it in case an opportunity arises but was focused on succeeding with The New Day as a group at present and regain the Tag Team titles. Woods was quoted as saying this:

“Yeah, I think if the opportunity presented itself, then, I'm definitely prepared to step up to the task, but, again, I'm more focused on the group, as New Day, being successful. We all definitely want to be champions on our own right, but right now, we're gunning to become the [WWE RAW] Tag Team Champions again.”

What next?

The current Raw Tag Team Champions, Sheamus and Cesaro, are engaged in a title feud with the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson right now. However, once the dust has settled on this rivalry, The New Day will certainly push to regain the titles, irrespective of who the champions are.

Sportskeeda’s Take

One cannot help but agree with Xavier Woods on the point that Kofi Kingston deserves to be a world champion. Kingston has already been a 4-time Intercontinental Champion and has also held the United States Championship thrice. So it may be about time that the focus for Kofi shifts from tag team competition to a singles run.

