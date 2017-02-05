NJPW News: Kenny Omega not interested in NXT, responds to Jim Cornette & more

What next for 'The Cleaner'?

by Harald Math News 05 Feb 2017, 23:50 IST

What does the future hold for Kenny Omega?

What’s the story?

One month removed from what many consider to be the greatest match in professional wrestling history, there is still plenty of buzz surrounding the future of Kenny Omega. The Cleaner recently took part in a Q&A session with 4FrontWrestling, during which the man from Winnipeg gave his thoughts on a potential move to NXT, his favourite match and more.

The big news is that Omega has stated that he isn’t interested in a move to NXT, saying that taking his talents to WWE’s developmental brand would be a waste. Omega said that ’...I have maybe next to 0% interest in going to NXT’. That is as black and white as it gets. Omega went on to say that he feels his career could be short, and spending time on a relatively minor stage such as NXT would be a waste of his talent and time.

Omega also had a response for Jim Cornette, who recently slammed Omega in an interview regarding Omega missing Ring of Honor bookings in the past. Omega said that he doesn’t respect Cornette, and finds it sad that he will lie in order to drum up publicity for himself. The full Q&A session can be seen in the video below.

In case you didn’t know

In the wake of his Wrestle Kingdom 11 main event match with Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega has become one of the most talked-about wrestlers on the planet. The overwhelming majority of talk has been positive. but former WWE performer Jim Cornette wasn’t so high on the first foreigner to win the NJPW G1 Climax. Cornette accused Omega of faking an injury to get out of a booking with ROH, an accusation that Omega categorically denies.

Omega’s future is the subject of hot debate right now, with many seeing a future in WWE for the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion. Many have fantasy booked an entrance into NXT for The Cleaner, but with these comments those scenarios will have to be re-worked.

The heart of the matter

There is still plenty for Omega to achieve in New Japan, and as such a move to WWE would probably be detrimental to his career. As for Cornette, ‘The Louisville Lip’ is an old-school pro wrestling man trying to adapt to a new-school environment, and his opinions are fast losing gravitas. It is unlikely that being on Jim Cornette’s naughty list will have much of an effect on the career of Kenny Omega.

What’s next?

It is still unclear as to when Omega will return to NJPW, but you can bet that he will pick up right from where he left off. 2017 may yet prove to be another banner year for Kenny Omega.

Sportskeeda’s take

Any and all Omega news is welcomed here at Sportskeeda, and whilst we would love to see the Canadian go up against Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade Almas and the rest, as long as we get to see Omega wrestle it doesn’t matter where it is.