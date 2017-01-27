WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega reveals that he's close to re-signing with NJPW

The NJPW star says that he will not be appearing at the Royal Rumble.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 27 Jan 2017, 12:50 IST

This is a big disappointment for all the fans who wanted to see him at Royal Rumble

What's the story?

After a month full of rumours, Kenny Omega appeared on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and cleared the air about his future.

During the interview, the former NJPW Star revealed that he will not be appearing at Royal Rumble and claimed that he is close to re-signing with NJPW.

In case you didn't know

Following his loss to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega had hinted that he would be stepping away from Japan. Since then, we have heard several rumours about his future.

You can watch the highlights of the match between Omega and Okada below:

Due to the fact that the Royal Rumble will be taking place later this month, many believed that Omega could be headed to WWE and he would be revealed as a surprise entrant for the 30-Man Battle Royal.

The heart of the matter

During his latest interview, the Bullet Club leader said that he will not be appearing at the upcoming WWE PPV, stating that he didn't want people to have false hope:

"I will not be at the Royal Rumble I don't want people to have this false hope of me showing up in the Royal Rumble and then not being there and being disappointed when there's a fantastic match happening with fantastic competitors."

Later. he also talked about his future plans and revealed that he would fly back to Japan in mid-February to re-negotiate terms with NJPW for a year-long contract with the company.

What's next?

After his latest appearance, it's clear that the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion is still a free agent, he noted that the contract negotiations with his former employers are looking positive.

Given that he feels like he has unfinished business in Japan, it looks more than likely that the Bullet Club Member would return to Japan and re-sign with NJPW instead of staying in America to work for WWE.

SportsKeeda's take

It's disappointing to learn that Kenny Omega will not be going to WWE as of now.

Although given the fact that the company has recently signed many big names from the independent circuit, it's still possible that the Japan star will be seen inside a WWE ring somewhere down the line.

