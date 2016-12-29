WWE NXT Results 28st December 2016, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Two championships on the line, a main roster star returns.

A huge main-event on a huge night for NXT

Tonight’s episode of NXT came to us from Osaka, Japan with footage from NXT’s recent tour of the Far East. The show was headlined by two huge title matches involving to local heroes as Asuka defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Nia Jax and Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.

The NXT Tag-Team Championships were also on the line with an exciting card from top to bottom.

Oney Lorcan vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Oney Lorcan hit an epic inverted Exploder Suplex from the top rope

Lorcan and Almas feel each other out in the opening stages. They then trade headlock snapmare takedowns in quick succession. Almas then employs a headlock on Lorcan who pushes Almas into the turnbuckle. Almas then hung onto the ropes after a push from Lorcan and taunted him. A seemingly impressed Lorcan offered a handshake but Almas wasn't in the mood for a friendly gesture and the crowd booed the heel.

Lorcan showed off his nasty side with a vice-like headlock. Almas hit a back body drop but Lorcan didn't let go of his grip. Almas eventually broke out and hit a running dropkick off an Irish Whip. They went back and forth again as Lorcan reversed an attempted neckbreaker into a backslide pinning attempt. Almas kicked out and got up at 2 but he was taken down by a shockingly loud knife-edged chop.

Lorcan then hit Almas with forearms and a running corner splash before hitting a running blockbuster. He then went to hit an inverted exploder suplex but Almas reversed it and hit a flipping reverse DDT. Insane move.

Almas then tried to hit a deadlift Powerbomb but Lorcan hit him with stiff strikes as the duo began to trade brutal strikes. Lorcan straight-out booted Almas in the face before hitting an inverted Exploder Suplex. Lorcan then went for the triple running corner elbows. He hit the first two but Almas sent him crashing into the turnbuckle on the third one. The former-La Sombra then hit his trademark running double knees but only managed to get a nearfall off the cover.

Almas then got Lorcan back up and attempted a spiked DDT but Lorcan drove him into the corner. He then hit an inverted Exploder Suplex from the top rope. Lorcan then crawled over and pinned Almas for the 3-count. An amazing match to kick off the night.

