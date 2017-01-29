WWE NXT TakeOver San Antonio Results: Analysing and Grading each match

Roode and Nakamura tear the house down!

@@AJOmegaMark by Dave French Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 13:29 IST

The show closed with a GLORIOUS title change

Even with a somewhat weak build, NXT still managed to deliver another great TakeOver event.

Title changes, excellent matches, and a surprise appearance all contributed to another stellar show from the developmental brand, with the Royal Rumble now having a tough task of outdoing yet another splendid TakeOver.

Tye Dillinger and Eric Young clashed in the opening match, with good action and a hot crowd for Dillinger leading to a strong bout. Roderick Strong and Andrade Cien Almas had a good, hard-hitting affair themselves, although a quieter crowd slightly hurt their effort.

DIY managed to get the best match possible out of the Authors of Pain, with a great match keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance, calling out Triple H to a huge ovation. Security escorted him away, but he sent a message loud and clear to ‘The Game’.

Asuka retained her title against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a good fatal four-way match, although the shortness of the contest kept it from being something great.

Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura tore the house down in the main event, wrestling a stellar match that had fans ecstatic as the show came to a close.

So, which segment/match graded the highest? Let’s find out, as I Analyse and Grade each segment from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

#1 Tye Dillinger vs Eric Young:

A very good opening match between Dillinger and Young

Result: Eric Young pins Tye Dillinger

Grade: 8/10

This was a strong opening match that saw Dillinger once again fail to pick up the victory. The crowd was completely behind Dillinger, with his popularity continuing to grow rapidly. The in-ring action here was good, with a few nice back and forth moments and breathtaking spots.

The interference from other Sanity members helped Dillinger be protected in loss, which should’ve been the case here. Young will benefit from the win here, and could potentially move into NXT title contention sooner rather than later.

Where Dillinger goes from here is yet to be seen, but a main roster debut in the Royal Rumble match at #10 would be a great choice if WWE will go for it. Overall, a very good match to open the show, with Dillinger falling short once again at a TakeOver event.