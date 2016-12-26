WWE Power Rankings: 26th December 2016

Miz had a great week

We are heading into the last week of WWE programming for the year 2016. And to WWE’s credit, they have lined up some exciting action for the next seven days.

The return of John Cena and a WWE championship match are just a couple of things to watch out for. The week that went by had some memorable moments as well and the Power Rankings were impacted due to the same.

The domination of Braun Strowman and the new storylines in Women’s division proved to be the talking points of Monday Night Raw while the entry of Baron Corbin into the WWE title picture and Miz were highlights from SmackDown.

Here is a look at how the Power Rankings have changed after this past week.

#10 Becky Lynch (NR)

Back in contention

Becky Lynch crawled back into the SmackDown Women’s championship contention after dressing up as La Luchadora this week on SmackDown. Under the gimmick, Becky got the better of Alexa Bliss and in turn, has landed her an opportunity to become the Smackdown Women’s champion once again.

Unlike the Women’s championship on Raw, the title on SmackDown has received some strong booking and this is why a match between Becky and Alexa on Smackdown would be worth watching.

If Becky manages to win the gold, it would be a great way to close the year for her and she could make a leap in the rankings as well.