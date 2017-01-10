WWE RAW Live Event Results: Montgomery, AL (1/7/17)

The jam packed show was main evented by Roman Reigns defending his U.S. Title against Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins getting ready to square off with Rusev in Montgomery, AL

Raw’s Live Event on Saturday night was held in The Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, AL.

The card for the event included three title matches and was headlined by Roman Reigns defending his U.S. Title against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins taking on Rusev, a huge 6 woman tag team match, and a triple threat tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

#1 Rich Swann vs. Neville vs. TJ Perkins in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

In a fun, but reportedly quick match, Rich Swann retained his Cruiserweight Title by pinning TJ Perkins after a Rick Kick. All three men looked impressive, as they have since this feud started.

The big spot of the match was the three cruiserweights hitting a Tower Of Doom move as Neville looked to finish off TJP with his Superplex finisher.

Result: Rich Swann retains his Cruiserweight Title by defeating TJ Perkins and Neville via pinfall

#2 The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Big Cass, and Darren Young vs. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Titus O’Neil.

A fun live event 10-man tag match that saw the good guys accompanied by Enzo Amore and Bob Backlund pick up the victory. Not surprisingly, Enzo and Big Cass got the biggest pop of anyone involved in this match, and Cass got the pinfall after a wicked Big Boot to Curtis Axel.

After the match, Bo Dallas grabbed a mic and demanded tougher competition. His challenge was answered by Big Show, who walked in the ring, knocked out Dallas, and left.

Result: Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Big Cass, and Darren Young defeat The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Titus O’ Neil via pinfall

#3 Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

Strowman dominated the match, although Sami did get a little more offense in than he usually gets on Monday nights. Sami came out to a huge ovation from the crowd and continued to get their support throughout the match.

After a short back and forth at the end of the match, Strowman finally regained control, and after a Running Powerslam, finally finished Zayn off to give Strowman the win. The crowd booed Strowman heavily after the victory, which is a great sign for the future of Braun Strowman as a dominant heel.

Result: Braun Strowman defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall

#4 Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The New Day vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a Triple Threat match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Both Sheamus and Cesaro and The New Day came out to huge pops. It was a very entertaining match since these guys have been working together for a couple months now, that featured some big spots from Cesaro and Kofi Kingston.

All three teams spent equal time in the match and all were showcased well throughout the match. In the end, Sheamus and Ceasro picked up the win after a Brogue Kick from Sheamus finished off Karl Anderson.

Result: Sheamus and Cesaro retain their Raw Tag Titles by defeating The New Day and Gallows and Anderson via pinfall