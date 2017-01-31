WWE RAW Results January 30th 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights

What appeared to be a standard episode of RAW took a turn for the unexpected at the end

The latest edition of RAW kicked off the road to WrestleMania in epic fashion. A big return, a big championship match, and an even bigger debut cemented the excitement starting WrestleMania season.

Kevin Owens receives bad news

Kevin Owens did not get the best of news to start RAW

Owens' right arm was completely wrapped up. Owens started by introducing himself and Jericho, and the champions they are. He said it loudly and with great zeal.

Owens said that almost everyone thought he had no chance of walking out of Alamodome the Universal Champion.

He said he made a career out of proving people wrong, and that if he had a list of people who he has proved wrong, it would be longer than the list of Jericho.

Owens said he's most proud that he proved Mick Foley wrong. He accused Foley of stacking the deck against him and Jericho. He said that he beat Roman Reigns because he's the best, he's the guy, and he's the one.

He said that he's man enough to admit that someone helped him, and he thanked Chris Jericho. He said his friendship and moral support helped him and embraced his best friend.



Owens said that Chris Jericho is the greatest Royal Rumble competitor of al time. He said that he didn't want to brag, but he will. 4h ours 56 minutes and 12 seconds is Jericho's overall time spent in the Royal Rumble, as mentioned by Jericho himself.



Jericho said he lasted for over one hour and proclaimed himself as the "61-minute man".

Braun Strowman came out and told Owens that he is champion because of him, and wanted the Universal Championship match they "promised" to him. Owens said they never promised him anything, but Strowman showed footage of Owens promising him a championship match and continued to demand it.

Mick Foley came out and told Owens he wasn’t happy with the way he won his match against Roman Reigns. He then told Owens that he did indeed promise Strowman a Universal Championship match, and said that he would get it later in the night. He told Chris Jericho that he was going to face Sami Zayn next.

Sami Zayn vs Chris Jericho

Sami Zayn came up with a surprising victory

The match started off with a series of wrist locks. Jericho transitioned out of it. Sami then followed with a series of chest slaps to Jericho. When Jericho went outside the ring to catch a breath, Sami hit a flying leg drop through the middle ropes.

Jericho came in and used the referee as a distraction and drop kicked Zayn on the outside. He tried a baseball slide attack on Zayn, who moved out of the way. Jericho then threw Zayn against the barricade, but Zayn did a moonsault over Jericho and struck him. Back after a break, Jericho had the momentum.

Jericho hit a hurricanrana from the top rope. Not long after, Zayn hit the blue thunder bomb on Jericho, but only got a two count. He tried to hit the Helluva kick but Jericho exited the ring. He then tried to give a DDT through the ropes but Jericho started fleeing from Zayn.

Back in the ring, Jericho tried the walls of Jericho, but Zayn escaped and gave a DDT when hopping the top rope. Jericho managed to get the walls of Jericho on, but Zayn barely managed to get to the ropes. Sami Zayn caught Jericho and hit him with the Helluva kick for the win.

Sami Zayn defeated Chris Jericho