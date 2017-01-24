WWE Raw Results 23rd January 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

Brock Lesnar and Undertaker show up, a massive title match and more names announced for the Rumble.

The night ended with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Undertaker in the middle of the ring

WWE Raw came to us from Cleveland, Ohio tonight. The go-home show to the Royal Rumble was stacked and full of surprises. It included Goldberg returning to address the WWE Universe one last time before the Rumble and a huge title match, amongst other things. Without further delay, let’s head to the results.

Raw kicked off with the Roman Empire. Roman was greeted with a slightly more positive reaction than what he’s been getting over recent weeks.

The ‘shark cage’ was in the middle of the ring as Roman made his way into the ring. The crowd started to boo as soon as Roman started cutting his promo. Thankfully for Reigns, Kevin Owens’ music hit almost immediately which was met by a huge pop from the fans. Owens came out and cut a fantastic promo about how Roman Reigns had been powerbombing WWE legends through tables for his career only for Owens to have sent him through a table last week.

Jericho added that Roman had been making lots of predictions but he was just a ‘stupid idiot’. He added that Roman probably found it funny that he would have to hang from a ‘shark cage’ at the Royal Rumble but what really was funny was when he pinned Roman Reigns for the WWE US Championship.

Jericho then offered to teach Reigns a lesson which Reigns took as Y2J offering him a rematch. Owens accepted the challenge on Jericho’s behalf saying that he had a feeling that Roman would he in the shark cage by the end of the night. Chris Jericho looks distraught but Owens hypes him up. Reigns closed the segment by saying that he would take care of Jericho tonight and that Owens was next.