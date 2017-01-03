WWE Raw Results: Analysing and grading each segment (January 2nd)

Reigns and Goldberg faced off during the Kevin Owens Show.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg faced off in awesome fashion

Despite it being a new year, Raw did little to improve its weekly dose of poor television. While this week’s episode was better than last week’s awful showing, the red brand continues to flounder in comparison to SmackDown Live.

Still, there were some strong highlights on an otherwise weak show. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins’ chemistry popped on-screen in a strong opening match, although a dumb finish plagued their hard work.

Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn clashed in a splendid Last Man Standing match, which saw Zayn fall in a valiant effort. Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho had a splendid encounter that was helped by a hot crowd, with the fans on the edge of their seats to see if Reigns would retain his U.S. Title.

Goldberg returned to close the show, intriguingly facing off with younger stars such as Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. However, the majority of the show remained lacklustre, with a number of filler segments contributing to another mediocre edition of Raw.

So, how did each segment grade, and what were their implications heading into the Royal Rumble in three weeks’ time? Let’s find out, as I analyse and grade each segment from the January 2nd edition of Raw.

Mick Foley opens the show:

This was a weak promo segment to open proceedings

Grade: 6.5/10

This was your regular authority figure segment to open the show, with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho interrupting the GM and then Stephanie McMahon joining the fray. While three segments for later on were successfully set up here, this segment alone did little to excite.

Mick Foley continues to fumble his words, and it does little to help his already damaged credibility as a GM. JeriKO arguing with the GM is something we have seen much too often to open Raw, and even Jericho and Owens’ antics couldn’t save this segment from being tedious.

Stephanie McMahon mentioning SD Live beating Raw in the ratings should’ve felt significant, but the war between brands does not feel prominent enough for fans to care about it. Overall, this was a weak segment to open the show, with Raw relying on the same old tedious opening promo formula, that has been sadly prominent for years.