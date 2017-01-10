WWE Raw Results: Analysing and grading each segment (January 9th)

Another lacklustre Raw, with a teased Strowman vs Undertaker face-off...

@@AJOmegaMark by Dave French Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 12:43 IST

WWE hinted at a potential Undertaker vs Strowman match with a backstage camera shot during The Deadman’s return

After a loss in the ratings a couple of weeks ago to SD Live, Raw looked to bounce back with an improved show, as they brought in the returns of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels ahead of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas.

Still, despite the return of those two legends, the red brand was unable to produce a good show once again, as another episode left fans drained rather than excited. While there were some good moments in the show, including Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho’s U.S. Title win, the rest of the episode was lacklustre, with SD Live continuing to outshine Raw every week.

So, which segments led to another poor showing from the red brand? Let’s find out, as I analyse and grade each segment from the January 9th edition of Raw.

Braun Strowman attacks Roman Reigns with JeriKO:

A solid opening segment, although with a few booking missteps

Grade: 6.5/10

This was a fine segment to open the show, as it allowed for the Reigns/JeriKO US Title match to be moved to the main event slot later on. It also set up Rollins vs Strowman. Although it was understandable that Strowman wanted to get his hands on Reigns, it was baffling that he left JeriKO alone rather than wreaking havoc on everyone.

Rollins continues to act as Reigns’ sidekick, which is a partnership that needs to end sooner rather than later. The use of chairs to fend off Strowman was smart; rather than having the ‘Mountain of a Man’ being simply overpowered by moves.

Overall, a solid opening segment, although it had a few minor missteps.

Check out the segment here: