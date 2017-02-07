WWE RAW Results February 6th 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights

Quite the eventful episode of RAW that was stacked up from top to bottom

A highlight was shown of the previous week and Samoa Joe’s debut.

Samoa Joe’s contract signing

Roman Reigns interrupted Samoa Joe’s contract signing

Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon introduced Joe, who came out. Foley was critical of Joe and the way he came in, even though he claimed to be a big fan of his for years. Samoa Joe said that it took him 18 years to get the opportunity and Triple H got him there. He said if putting Seth Rollins on the shelf was what it took, he would do it.

Roman Reigns interrupted. He said that RAW was his yard, and dared Joe to threaten him. Mick Foley said that he was still the GM, and he made the matches. He announced Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns as the main event of RAW.

Bayley vs Nia Jax was announced to be next

Bayley vs Nia Jax

Bayley was announced for a RAW Women's Championship match against Charlotte next week on RAW after she pinned Charlotte last week.

The match started off with Nia Jax dominating. She stunned Nia outside when she slammed her against the ropes. She had the advantage for all but a few seconds before Nia started dominating again.

Nia continued to squash Bayley after the commercial. Bayley managed to get the offence in on Nia, and Nia was on the verge of being counted out, but Charlotte came out and distracted the referee. Bayley dragged Charlotte in the ring and took her out. However, Nia came in and hit the Samoan drop on Bayley for the win.

Nia Jax defeated Bayley

Braun Strowman vs 4 enhancement talents(4-on-1 handicap match)

Braun Strowman laid waste to the 4 enhancement talents

Braun started off assaulting all 4 enhancement talents and rag-dolling them. One of the enhancement talents instantly ran away. Strowman viciously assaulted the remaining 3 men, and hit the running powerslam and then stacking them all up on each other and pinning them.

Braun Strowman defeats 4 enhancement talents

After the match, Braun Strowman called out Foley and asked him if that was what he called competition. He said he was coming back for Foley.

Strowman confronted Foley backstage, and Foley said that he would face Roman Reigns at Fastlane.