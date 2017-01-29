WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 10 Possible endings for the Royal Rumble match
The most unpredictable Royal Rumble in recent times could end up being the greatest if booked right.
Royal freaking Rumble! The excitement surrounding one of the most unpredictable Rumbles in recent times is quite palpable. And how could it not be! You have the part-timers (read legends) in The Undertaker, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, the rising talents of the New Era in Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Sami Zayn and the rest, and the alluring possibilities of memorable returns.
Royal Rumble has shaped up to be quite a promising PPV and the outcome of the marquee match itself, most importantly, is what it's supposed to be; ambivalent. An open Royal Rumble as this is bound to spring up a host of different permutations. According to the betting odds, there have been seven different favourites to win the match in the build up to the PPV, building up the ambiguity even more.
However, only one man would stand tall with a guaranteed WrestleMania main event spot at the end of the 30-man extravaganza, but who and how would that it? We take a look at those possible outcomes in this slideshow.