WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live Telecast in India | Date, Start Time, List of Fights Match Card

Get to know the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live Telecast details for India and United States

by Kirupakaran News 29 Jan 2017, 13:25 IST

This year’s Royal Rumble is the most anticipated Rumble in the past decade or so. With three huge icons in the form of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker leading the card, this year’s Rumble is set to thrill the WWE fans like none has done in the past.

The 30th annual Royal Rumble features not only the annual 30 man over the top rope Battle Royal but also some of the most awaited matches in its match card. Kevin Owens will be taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship with Chris Jericho hanging 20 feet above in a shark cage, The rivalry between Styles and Cena will come to a head this Sunday with the WWE Championship on the line and Charlotte will try to continue her incredible PPV win streak at the expense of Bayley in the Raw Women’s Title match.

You can enjoy WWE’s annual extravaganza Live in India and United States. Below are the live telecast details for the event.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live Schedule in the United States

Date: 29th January 2017, 8ET/ 5PT

Venue: Alamodome

City: San Antonio, Texas

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will kickstart at 3:30 AM IST on 30th January with the pre-show, while the live event will start at 5:30 AM IST. You can watch all the matches of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live on WWE Network. Below are the telecast details for India.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Live Telecast in India

The most unpredictable Rumble in the history of WWE

Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will have live coverage of the show on Monday 30th January in India. Listed below are the details for Live Telecast in India and Pakistan for WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 India Live Repeat Telecast Streaming

Date Start Time Live: Ten 2 / 1HD 30th Jan 2017

Monday Pre Show 03:30 AM

Main Event 05:30 AM Repeat 1: Ten 1 / 1HD 30th Jan 2017 06:00 PM Repeat 2: Ten 1 / 1HD 01th Feb 2017 09:00 PM Repeat 3: Ten 1 / 1HD 05th Feb 2017 02:00 PM Live Streaming: wwenetwork.com 30th Jan 2017 05:30 AM

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 List of Fights/Matches (Officially)

This year’s Royal Rumble is the most unpredictable Rumble in the history of WWE. Fireworks are bound to happen at this year’s Rumble. Mark out moments like the face-off between Goldberg and Taker, Taker and Lesnar, Lesnar and Goldberg or ever all the three together are sure to happen.

Below is the official card for the night as of now, the main event of the night may change based upon the situation.

WWE Universal Championship – Kevin Owens (C) vs Roman Reigns (Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage) The 2017 Royal Rumble Match WWE Championship – AJ Styles (C) vs John Cena Raw Women’s Championship – Charlotte (C) vs Bayley WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Rich Swann (C) vs Neville Raw Tag Team Championship – Cesaro & Sheamus (C) vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Six Women Tag Team Match – Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & Natalya vs Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella & Naomi Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

With such a heavily stacked card, it is no wonder that this year’s Royal Rumble has created this much anticipation. With just 24 hours away to the PPV, the tension is high in air and the fans are salivating to watch WWE’s annual extravaganza like never before.