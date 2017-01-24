WWE Royal Rumble 2017 News: Finn Balor responds to fan's question about entering The Royal Rumble

The 'Demon King' sparks off some more rumours about a possible return at the Royal Rumble.

24 Jan 2017

Balor created history when he became the first ever WWE Universal Champion

What’s the story?

Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to address queries from WWE fans about the odds of him returning at the Royal Rumble.

Balor simply replied ‘30-1’ and cleverly sidestepped the question leaving fans at their wits’ end on whether he will make a surprise entry at the Alamodome on January 29.

In case you didn’t know...

Finn Balor had a meteoric rise to the main roster beating the likes of Roman Reigns on his first night on RAW. Finn then went on to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

However, the fairytale came to a screeching halt for Balor as he dislocated his shoulder in the match and had to forfeit the title the next night on RAW.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor was suspected to be out of action for over six months when he had sustained the injury. Balor has always made it clear that he would be fit before WrestleMania 33, but with recent appearances during the UK Championship Tournament press conference, he looks like he is ready and raring to go.

Balor’s response to the fans was appropriate, as the chances of him returning at the Rumble are 30-1. These are, in fact, longer odds when compared to that of him winning the event, if Sky Bets are to be believed. The bookmakers have Balor at 9-2 odds to win the Royal Rumble making him the fourth favourite to win the event.

What’s next?

There have been rumblings of Balor’s return at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. Last year, AJ Styles made his debut, and there has been no looking back for the Phenomenal One. Finn Balor will be looking for the same momentum to propel him back to the heights from which he fell so abruptly last summer.

Sportskeeda's take

Although the Royal Rumble is too soon for Finn to make his return, one can never write off WWE’s ability to surprise its fans. Other Superstars such as John Cena and Edge have done it in the past and Balor may be no exception.

If he does return and win the Royal Rumble, a clash with Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is eminent at WrestleMania.

