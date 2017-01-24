WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions: 5 things that are going to happen in the upcoming PPV

The Royal Rumble is less than a week away, and it's time to give our predictions as to what we think will go down in San Antonio.

“Remember the Rumble” – how could we ever forget it?

The 2017 Royal Rumble is set to be the most unpredictable instalment of the event in years, with virtually every matchup for debate regarding who will walk away as the winner. There are title matches, grudges to settle and the Rumble match itself to consider when jotting down predictions over the next few days.

But never fear, because we at Sportskeeda feel as if we've got five predictions that are nailed on to come to fruition. Whether they’re slightly obvious selections or picks that are a bit more out there, everyone is doing to disagree either way right up until Sunday night.

Plus, a lot of people will just choose to look at the bookies' odds and decide for themselves from that.

One thing is for sure, you need to cancel any plans you may or may not have for Sunday night and get yourself focused on the only important thing that's happening - the Royal Rumble. You could be a casual fan or a hardcore member of the WWE Universe, it doesn't matter.

People are going to be coming from all corners of the world to see what transpires in the Alamodome, and we're no different.

Here are our top 5 WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions:

#1 Styles vs. Cena will steal the show

Cena vs Styles is guaranteed to be an all time classic one way or another

Every wrestling fan that has a brain is excited for AJ Styles vs John Cena because there are just so many possible outcomes. The build has been great, the atmosphere will be electric and they've proven before just how good they can be together when put on a big stage.

If you need any proof, just take a look at their match from SummerSlam.

The Royal Rumble is always fun but people tend to find holes here and there that frustrate them, meanwhile for Cena vs Styles it would be incredibly hard to mess things up.

Come hell or high water we're going to see something resembling a wrestling masterpiece on Sunday, and there are no two men better for the job than the 15-time World Champion and The Phenomenal One.

Now onto something that is almost so obvious, they may just swerve us for the sake of it.