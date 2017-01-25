WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions: Who Will Steal the Show?

Only one man can win the Royal Rumble, but which WWE Superstars will stand out during the 2017 pay-per-view event?

@toekneemango by Anthony Mango

Which WWE Superstars will dominate at this year’s Royal Rumble event?

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year and the perfect time for a WWE Superstar to make a name for themselves. Since this kicks off the Road to WrestleMania, it’s more important than ever to take charge and gain momentum to use for the next few months, as if the WWE doesn’t, they can easily be lost in the shuffle.

Some of these wrestlers are going to be obvious, as the poster above indicates just who WWE values already going into the event, but others might be a bit of a surprise.

In particular, it’s good to remember that just because someone doesn’t win the title shot at WrestleMania, doesn’t mean they can’t still make a big impact on this card either by doing something else in that match or by wrestling in a completely unrelated fight.

In no particular order, here are a handful of the WWE Superstars who are poised to steal the spotlight in some fashion at this year’s Royal Rumble event.

#1 Braun Strowman

Last year, Braun Strowman was one of the most influential men in the Royal Rumble match. This year, the only thing that changes is that his stock has risen dramatically, so he should perform even better.

Not only is he the frontrunner when it comes to who could take out the most of the competition, he’s also a potential candidate for the Iron Man of the night if he enters early enough, as he will undoubtedly last until the end, if not win the entire thing.

Strowman is not going to fall victim to the big man curse that plagued folks like Mabel in the past where they are booked to be shockingly eliminated much earlier than expected.

If he isn’t the winner of the Royal Rumble, he’ll be the runner-up or at the very least in the final four, which will cause his character to have another immense surge in credibility that will carry him well into WrestleMania, where he could challenge for the Universal Championship or be booked in any number of high-profile matches.

The only thing getting in his way is how much attention WWE wants for a handful of other names in the match.