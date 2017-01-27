WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results Predictions

We try to predict the results of each match for one of the most unpredictable PPVs in recent memory, WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

by Brandon Carney Preview 27 Jan 2017, 17:41 IST

One of the most stacked Royal Rumbles ever

The road to WrestleMania 33 officially starts this Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble. In previous years, the blueprint has been clear as to what WWE wants to do for most of their marquee matches. This year is very much different.

The only WrestleMania matches that seem to be set in stone are Seth Rollins vs Triple H, Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg and Big Show vs Shaq. Other than that, the card is wide open, which is what makes this year’s Royal Rumble so unpredictable. And we’re not just talking about the Rumble match itself.

While the Rumble itself has anywhere from 5-10 legitimate possible winners, the rest of the matches on the card could seemingly go either way as well. Will AJ Styles go into the Show of Shows as WWE Champion, or will John Cena finally capture his 16th world championship?

Will Kevin Owens retain against Roman Reigns, or will Reigns enter the main-event scene for the second Mania in a row? Will Charlotte finally lose at a pay-per-view? These are all legitimate questions without obvious answers.

Unpredictability is the lifeblood of wrestling; that’s why this year’s Royal Rumble has so much potential. But even though it’s hard to predict, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to try.

Here are our predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2017:

#1 Sasha Banks defeats Nia Jax

A secondary women’s feud on Raw

One of three matches on the kickoff show, Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax is a rare example of a well-booked secondary women’s feud on Raw. For months, everything revolved around Sasha and Charlotte fighting for the Women’s championship with no other storyline going on alongside it.

Now, Charlotte is feuding with Bayley, while Sasha is going head to head with Nia Jax in a very well-booked storyline. Nia continues to target Sasha’s knee which we saw in a very unique segment taped in an empty arena before an episode of Raw.

Also read: WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Predictions: 5 things that are going to happen in the upcoming PPV

It’s definitely encouraging to see WWE putting effort into their secondary storylines.

But back to the matter at hand. Despite the ailment, we’re predicting that Sasha Banks comes out victorious this Sunday. Obviously Nia Jax is an imposing force, but losing to her after losing a feud with Charlotte would not be a good look for Sasha. She needs to avoid becoming the Bray Wyatt of the women’s division.

In other words, WWE can’t keep making her look like a big deal but not give her wins when it counts.

Plus there’s the added benefit of making the crowd happy to start out the night. Typically the babyfaces win on the pre-show to kick things off on a good note, and Sasha taking down Nia would accomplish exactly that.

#2 Sheamus and Cesaro defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Will the Club prevail?

It’s refreshing to see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson finally being booked like a credible tag team.

After months of mostly jobbing to the New Day, they’re finally being given a real opportunity. However, that doesn’t mean that the former Bullet Club members are going to come out as winners at the Royal Rumble.

Sheamus and Cesaro’s title reign is still in its infancy, as is this feud. Although Gallows and Anderson are prime candidates to take the titles off the odd couple tag team in the future, it likely won’t happen at the Royal Rumble.

There just hasn’t been quite enough build to warrant a title change right now.

Also, the fact that there will be two referees seems to point toward a Sheamus and Cesaro victory. The stipulation was put in place after Sheamus accidentally attacked a referee during their title match a few weeks ago.

If they were to lose, it would feel like they’re incapable of winning when the officiating is done well. That’s not a stigma you want to put on a babyface team.

All signs point to Sheamus and Cesaro “overcoming” the presence of two officials and retaining their Raw tag team championships Sunday night.

#3 Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Mickie James Defeat Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, and Naomi

A huge match

Remember how I mentioned the babyfaces usually win on the kickoff show? Well, there’s an exception to every rule.

With our prediction that Sasha Banks and Sheamus and Cesaro secure victories on the kickoff show, we’re not willing to give the babyfaces a clean sweep. And in this match, it makes a lot more sense for the heel team to come out on top because of one person and one person alone. Mickie James.

James made her return on SmackDown a few weeks ago when she revealed herself as La Luchadora during the steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss. Now she has aligned herself with Bliss and the pair look poised to dominate the SmackDown women’s division for the next couple months at least.

But James hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since 2010. So it would be wise to re-establish her as a top-level star for fans who either don’t know who she is or need a refresher.

That doesn’t mean this match needs to revolve around her, but it does mean that she should be on the winning end of things. Ideally, she’ll be the one who ends up hitting her finisher and getting the pin to secure victory for her team.