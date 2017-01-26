WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Rumors: All the buzz you need to know

Who could win the 30th edition of the Royal Rumble?

This year’s Royal Rumble is the 30th edition of the event

It’s finally January and time for the Royal Rumble 2017, arguably the most anticipated WWE PPV of the year. This year sees the 30th edition of the Rumble. 30 men will enter the Rumble match and only one will be left standing at the end of the night to go on to ‘main event’ Wrestlemania.

Apart from the Rumble match itself, both the WWE Universal Championship and the WWE World Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns challenges Kevin Owens and John Cena challenges AJ Styles. Will 29th January 2017 be the night John Cena claims his 16th world championship?

On the undercard, Cesaro and Sheamus will defend their WWE Raw Tag-Team Championship against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. After the shenanigans that have gone on in this match recently, two referees have been announced for this match which is weird stipulation and will probably lead to more shenanigans for the finish.

Charlotte will also defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley, who will challenge for her first title on the main roster. Charlotte has been berating Bayley in recent weeks, calling her a glorified fan so it will be interesting to see which Bayley we will see on Sunday – the one who laughs it off or the Bayley with a fire in her that we saw in NXT.

Neville also challenges Rich Swann for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Raw’s Cruiserweight Division has been a flop so far so there’s a lot of pressure in this match to deliver. As long as Swann and Neville get a little freedom to show what they can do, they’ll deliver.

Apart from these, Sasha Banks will also face Nia Jax while Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi will face Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya.

With the Rumble only a few days away, rumours have been flying left, right and center.

As the Rumble draws closer, we’ll take a look at the latest WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Rumors coming out:

NXT

Could Tye Dillinger enter the Royal Rumble at #10?

We now know that most of the NXT roster will be backstage at the Alamodome on the day of the Rumble. That means that they could all potentially be entrants in the Royal Rumble match. The likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Tye Dillinger have all been allegedly considered as potential Rumble entrants.

Could any NXT Superstars make a surprise debut at the Rumble? It’s possible.