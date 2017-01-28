WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Rumors: Rey Mysterio set for WWE return?

Could Rey make a sensational return to WWE?

28 Jan 2017

Don’t be surprised if you see some 619 in the Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer recently pointed out that there were rumblings of a surprise return at the Royal Rumble. He said that Konnan had mentioned on his podcast that Rey Mysterio’s contract with Lucha Underground had expired and he may be headed to the WWE.

This announcement comes at a time when the Royal Rumble is just a mere 48 hours away.

In case you didn’t know...

Rey Mysterio has done it all in the WWE. He is a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion, 1-time WWE Champion and a Royal Rumble winner in 2006. He is also a multiple time tag team champion. Mysterio’s last outing with WWE was on the night after WrestleMania XXX where he lost to a returning Bad News Barrett.

The heart of the matter

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest stars ever to grace a WWE ring. The Ultimate Underdog already has a Royal Rumble victory under his belt. It was rumored during the brand split last year that WWE were interested in bringing him back. However, WWE never contacted Mysterio because he was under contract with Lucha Underground.

As Konnan claims, Rey’s contract was due to expire sometime in 2017, and there is some chance that Rey Mysterio could be entering the Royal Rumble. Lucha Underground has finished with season 3 and it looks like Mysterio has a window or returning to the WWE.

What’s next?

The Royal Rumble will take place from the San Antonio Alamodome, in the heart of Texas. The event is being touted as the biggest Royal Rumble ever with the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Chris Jericho and many others all fighting to headline WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's Take

Rey Mysterio is an exciting prospect to have at the Royal Rumble. His high flying, hard hitting style of wrestling keeps the audience on the edge of their seats every time he takes to the ring. It would be interesting to witness how the master of the 619 fares against a ring full of behemoths, if he does enter the 30 man over the top rope Battle Royal.

Could he actually make an appearance this Sunday? There is certainly a chance.

