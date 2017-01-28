30 Amazing Stats and Facts From 30 Years of the WWE Royal Rumble

We take a look at some of the most mind-blowing facts from the history of the Royal Rumble.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jan 2017, 00:53 IST

#0 years of the Royal Rumble have brought us some amazing moments

This year brings us the 30th edition of the Royal Rumble. The match has evolved over the year’s but has always been a fan favourite. With 30 years, come the memories of Rumble’s past. From Ric Flair winning in 1992, Batista winning it in 2005 and then getting booed out of the building in 2014 to Triple H returning last year to win the WWE Championship once again, the Royal Rumble is a magical event.

To celebrate the 30th Royal Rumble, we bring you 30 amazing stats and facts that you didn’t know about the Royal Rumble.

30: Non-PPV Royal Rumbles?

Even though the Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s top PPV’s every year, there have actually been 7 Royal Rumble’s that were not on PPV.

The first Royal Rumble in 2008 itself was not a PPV and was shown as a USA Network special.

Apart from the first Rumble, there was a 15-man Royal Rumble on an episode of SmackDown in 2004 that was won by Eddie Guerrero. There were also 4 Royal Rumble matches on Raw featuring stipulations such as Tag-Team Royal Rumble and 7-Man Royal Rumble.

Barring these, there were also two Royal Rumble’s on house shows. The first was an 18-man Rumble held in Osaka, Japan in 1994 won by the Under. The second was a full 30-man Rumble held at Madison Square Gardens that was won by Owen Hart, also in 1994.