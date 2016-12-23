WWE Rumors: AJ Styles to face John Cena for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

Is Styles vs Cena 3 inevitable?

According to Cage Side Seats, there is a possibility that AJ Styles will face John Cena for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that the plan was to have John Cena feud with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship upon his return.

It was earlier rumoured that AJ Styles would be facing The Undertaker for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, as WWE wanted The Undertaker to be involved in the Royal Rumble in a big way. Bryan Alvarez of WON noted that there is still a high possibility of an AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker match at the Rumble.

However, if Cena is to jump right into a program with Styles, it is more likely that it would lead to a match at the Rumble. All said and done; it looks like all roads are leading to a John Cena vs. Undertaker match at Wrestlemania 33.

If Cena faces Styles for the World Championship at the Royal Rumble, it will be very unlikely that Cena would win, as WWE would want his 16th World Championship victory to come at the grandest stage of them all.

It will be very interesting to see how things change on SmackDown Live, once John Cena comes back. AJ Styles finished his feud with Dean Ambrose at TLC, while the latter has moved on to a feud with The Miz.

AJ Styles’ next title defence comes in the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live, which is the final episode of the year. He is set to defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

If a John Cena-Undertaker match for the world title is happening, then it may be possible that The Undertaker will win the Royal Rumble. All Wrestling News reported that The Undertaker and John Cena are two names that are likely to win the Royal Rumble match.

Another speculated name to win the Rumble is Braun Strowman of Raw. The rumoured title match on Raw is Roman Reigns against Braun Strowman. If AJ Styles is to lose the title by Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, it will be interesting to see who his Wrestlemania 33 opponent is.

Styles has arguably been the Superstar of the year for WWE, despite it only being his first. It can be expected that Styles will be part of a prominent match at the grandest stage of them all.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com