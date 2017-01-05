WWE Rumors: Bill Golbderg will wrestle more matches post Royal Rumble

Bill Goldberg is rumored to appear in a major PPV before WrestleMania.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Jan 2017, 21:14 IST

Goldberg returned to Monday Night RAW amidst chaos in the inaugural Kevin Owens Show

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former WCW icon, Goldberg will be a part of the Fastlane pay per view, which is scheduled to be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33.

There is no report, however, as to who Goldberg might face at the event. Meltzer reported that Goldberg was making a good payday with his WWE appearances and he will keep showing up from time to time.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this week, Meltzer reported that a lot of changes were being made to the WrestleMania card. He did not get into the specifics but mentioned that some big matches scheduled for the event were being reshuffled.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer did not reveal who Goldberg would be booked against at the pay per view. He pointed out that WWE will probably hold off Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 33.

Golberg’s recent appearance on Monday Night RAW teased some compelling matches that could happen as the year progresses. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens looked like he rubbed Goldberg the wrong way when the latter appeared as the guest on of the first ever Kevin Owens Show.

Another likely matchup that could happen was Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg. However, that would not help Roman too much because he would be booed out of the building, going up against a legend like Goldberg.

Goldberg could also go against Braun Strowman or Chris Jericho and gain some momentum heading into WrestleMania to face The Beast Incarnate.

What’s next?

Goldberg will be focused on winning the Royal Rumble match as he looks to main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career. There may be some physical exchanges in the Royal Rumble match that would plant the seeds for a Goldberg vs. Strowman or a Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match for Fastlane.

Sportskeeda's Take

Monday Night RAW reached a different level with Goldberg’s presence in the arena. His intense promos on Monday Night RAW and the double spear to Strowman has set the new year rolling.

It is imperative that WWE will look to use him as much as possible heading into Orlando for WrestleMania. As for now, WWE should take one step at a time and further insinuate his rivalry with Brock Lesnar that had been a major talking point for the later part of 2016.

