WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman could face Roman Reigns for The WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33

Braun Strowman on WWE Raw.

It is only the beginning for Braun Strowman in the WWE. In a recent report, Dave Meltzer stated that there’s a chance that Strowman will wrestle Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. The process could commence at the Royal Rumble, with the former-Wyatt Family member winning the 30-man match.

“If Roman Reigns wins the Universal Championship, it’s possible that [Braun Strowman] will win [the Royal Rumble]. Yeah, it is possible.”

When Braun Strowman debuted on the WWE main roster, after foregoing WWE NXT completely, he began to help Bray Wyatt in his conquest to take over the WWE. As it turned out, Wyatt didn’t exactly do as he planned.

Instead, the WWE Draft took place, which meant the team had to split. Harper when to SmackDown Live, while Strowman remained on WWE Raw.

The future was bleak for the powerlifter. He had no gimmick and direction. Strowman was simply a big man, who could lift guys high and toss them far. He was turning into the “man Vince loved,” which plays into his hypothetical love for bigger men on his show. That’s one thing that could play into Strowman’s future.

At WWE Roadblock: End of the Line, Strowman finally engaged in his first good rivalry with Sami Zayn. Zayn came out on top after lasting 10 minutes with the behemoth, but that didn’t deteriorate Strowman’s strength on WWE programming.

The next night on WWE Raw, he went on a rampage and successfully imposed his dominance on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sin Cara, multiple men in the back and Christmas trees on the stage.

Is this the best way to utilise Strowman this early? If he continues on the path he is on now, then there’s no reason the WWE can’t go all-in on the heavyweight. Look out for WWE Raw’s booking moving forward to have Strowman in the forefront of its programming.

