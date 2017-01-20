WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar could wrestle on Monday Night Raw

Could we see the Beast Incarnate unleash his wrath on a Monday Night Raw?

by Simon Cotton News 20 Jan 2017, 20:51 IST

Who would the WWE have Brock Lesnar wrestle on Monday Night Raw?

What’s the story?

Cage Side Seats reported a rumour that Brock Lesnar could begin having matches on Raw in the near future, in contrast to his habit of showing up for promos and physical altercations these past five years.

If this rumour is to be believed, then a potential in-ring return of The Beast Incarnate on Raw would mark 15 years since his last Raw match.

In case you didn’t know

Lesnar made his debut on the roster in 2002 when he attacked several wrestlers on the Raw brand. He would continue to wrestle on Raw until three weeks before his match with The Rock at SummerSlam where General Manager Stephanie McMahon at the time signed him to SmackDown.

He would continue to wrestle for SmackDown until his departure from the WWE in 2004 after his WrestleMania match against Goldberg. Lesnar then returned to the WWE in 2012 the night after WrestleMania 28 and has wrestled under a part-time contract ever since.

His last match on Monday Night Raw was on July 22, 2002 when Brock Lesnar defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane Match.

The heart of the matter

This comes as huge news for Monday Night Raw and could see a drastic improvement in their ratings heading into WrestleMania if this rumour is to be believed. Lesnar is still a huge draw for the company and having him wrestle on Raw for the first time in 15 years would be an amazing site to see.

What’s Next?

Assuming this rumour is true, then fans may have to keep an eye on the Raw product over the next few weeks and keep an eye out for any advertisements of Lesnar on Raw because it could be the show where Lesnar has his first Raw match in years.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Many wrestling fans have been complaining about Monday Night Raw being the same matches with the same story over and over again since the brand split began. Trumourerall satisfaction with the Raw brand is at an all-time low, so seeing some free matches with Lesnar could potentially make up for it.

This rumor is likely not to come to pass, but if it did it could not only improve ratings for Raw, but add to the enjoyment of the brand overall.