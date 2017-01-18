WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar not scheduled for WWE Fastlane

Brock Lesnar is booked for alot of shows leading into Orlando, but Fastlane isn't one of them.

Will Lesnar’s absence from the card damage the event?

What's the story?

Former WWE & UFC World Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear on the Raw-exclusive event Fastlane, according to allwrestlingnews.com, despite it being the final pay-per-view event on the road to WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn't know...

Over the last few weeks, The Beast Incarnate has been announced for a whole host of shows during ‘Mania season, including numerous Monday Night Raws and even some live events. While many believe this will lead into Brock competing on free TV, others think there will just be several promos that include his advocate Paul Heyman.

The heart of the matter

Fans have been desperate to see Lesnar take part in more events for years now, and his omission from the card at WWE Fastlane will be seen as a problem by some. Regardless, the anticipation is building regarding who Lesnar will face at the show of shows this year with rumours suggesting that a rematch with Goldberg is on the table for Orlando.

What's next?

Lesnar is just two weeks away from the Royal Rumble Match, where it is largely expected that he will set up the eventual bout with Goldberg at WrestleMania. Following that night in the Alamodome, fans should prepare themselves to see a lot more of Brock than they're used to.

Sportskeeda's take

Whichever way you look at it, Fastlane seems as if it will largely be an irrelevant pay-per-view. With the last two editions seeing Roman Reigns crowned the #1 contender, we're looking towards the event more with hesitation than anything else.

Brock doesn't need to be on that show, and WWE focusing its time on booking him for Raw and ‘Mania is the smart way to go.

Regardless of whether it's Goldberg that he'll be facing at WrestleMania 33, the important thing is for WWE to make Lesnar feel relevant again. His brutal attack on Raw was a good place to start, but for the last twelve months, Brock hasn't felt like the special attraction that the company built him up to be.

Who knows, maybe they'll be taking the Beast Incarnate in an entirely new direction.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com