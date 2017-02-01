WWE Rumors: Cena and Nikki vs. The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania?

Will we see the battle of two power couples at Wrestlemania?

Who will be in the main event at Wrestlemania 33?

What's the story?

Following John Cena's huge win over AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble, most of us began looking towards him defending his Championship against the winner of the Rumble match, Randy Orton, in the main event at Wrestlemania 33.

However, that might not be the case at the moment. PWMania is reporting that there are now rumours regarding the status of Cena's role at Wrestlemania, and it doesn't involve a main event bout.

With the Elimination Chamber less than two weeks away, it is possible that Cena could drop the title in the Chamber, then go on to compete in a mixed tag match at Wrestlemania, which would feature Nikki Bella as John's partner, facing another power couple, The Miz and Maryse.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and The Miz are certainly no strangers, as the two have had their share of run-in's with one another, most notably being their Championship match at Wrestlemania 27. Maryse, while currently working exclusively as her husband's valet, is also a very accomplished in-ring performer, with two Divas titles to her credit.

It's also worth noting that Nikki Bella has also won the Divas championship twice as well.

What's next?

As previously noted, Randy Orton was the last man standing in the Royal Rumble match, automatically placing him in the main event at Wrestlemania 33. With Cena winning the WWE Championship earlier that same night, the general consensus was that Orton and Cena would go head-to-head once again, renewing a long-standing rivalry the two Superstars once had.

However, there's plenty of possible alternate angles that could impact that match up, one being a seemingly imminent collision between Bray Wyatt and his current henchman, Randy Orton. A lot is at stake in the next 30 days or so, especially at the Elimination Chamber.

Once the dust settles in the Chamber match, we will have a great deal of clarity moving forward.

Sportskeeda's take

Randy Orton vs. John Cena is simply a safe way out for the Wrestlemania main event. However, this match will be a bit of a letdown to many fans, due to the fact that we have seen this match up numerous times before. Sometimes the safe alternative is not necessarily the best option.

WWE officials have a tremendous opportunity to do something special with the Wrestlemania main event. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton have been fantastic since the two aligned as allies. But, it's easy to see that this was only meant to be a temporary run.

With that said, Cena has a tough task ahead in the Chamber. Bray Wyatt is one of the combatants who awaits, and his followers have been waiting for this potential moment for a long time. If Wyatt comes out of the Chamber with the WWE Championship, it would set up an epic encounter at Wrestlemania, between Orton and Wyatt.

This is, in my opinion, the best case scenario, as well as the smartest booking decision for the future.

