WWE Rumors: Darren Young's injury to sideline him for six months

The campaign to make Darren Young great again has been put on hold due to injury.

23 Jan 2017

It will be a while before Bob Backlund can make Darren Young great again...

What’s the story?

All Wrestling News has reported that the initial diagnosis of Darren Young’s injury is that it will sideline him for six months. Young injured his arm in a Main Event match against Epico on January 16th after a bump on the apron (the hardest part of the ring).

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE tried to reboot Darren Young in the spring of 2016 by pairing him with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund, in an effort to “Make Darren Young Great Again”. He received an initial push in July by winning an 18-man Battle Royale to become the #1 contender for Miz’s WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The heart of the matter

If you watch the video below, it appears that Darren Young’s right arm gets hyperextended when he makes contact with the apron.

Young would go on to tweet a further explanation of what happened:

Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow. #blockthehate #standby pic.twitter.com/LNcvQiXLrF — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) 18 January 2017

What’s next?

The arm injury will keep Darren Young out until about August. He was on the Monday Night Raw brand after the draft, but as of late hadn’t been used much lately. It will remain to be seen how he will be used after he returns from injury.

Sportskeeda’s take

Tag team wrestling in the WWE has never been any better. Titus O’Neil is not prospering as a singles heel, and the vignettes to make Darren Young great again lasted longer than his push when he actually returned.

It makes complete and total sense to put the Prime Time Players back together again when Young is healthy. Young is definitely a good talent, and the gimmick with Bob Backlund actually wasn’t a bad one. It just seemed that Vince McMahon lost his interest in the gimmick as soon as it started.

