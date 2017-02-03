WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose may feature on the WrestleMania Pre-Show

Is The Lunatic Fringe going to be demoted?

The Lunatic Fringe on WrestleMania Pre-Show?

What's the story?

On the February 2nd edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, while talking about the current lineup for WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer reported that currently there are no 'Mania plans featuring the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose in the works. Meltzer stated that the card is already stacked, but WWE could add something featuring Dean.

Meltzer said that if Ambrose is not a part of the Andre the Giant Battle Royale, he may get relegated to the pre-show.

In case you didn't know...

The pre-show is an hour-and-a-half long show with matches featuring Superstars from the lower-card. The pre-show usually serves as a warm-up for the main show.

The heart of the matter

After failing to win the WWE World Championship at TLC, Ambrose set his sights on The Miz's Intercontinental Championship. On the January 3rd, edition of SmackDown, Ambrose defeated The Miz to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Since then Ambrose has been involved in pointless singles matches on SmackDown.

When Ambrose was feuding with The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz mocked Ambrose' off-screen girlfriend, Renee Young, during promos and backstage segments. It seemed like the angle was going to culminate in a mixed tag match at WrestleMania, featuring the team of Dean Ambrose & Renee Young against the team of The Miz and his wife, the former Divas Champion, Maryse.

However, the angle went dead after a week or so, with no plausible explanation. Ambrose was one of the 29 participants for this year's Royal Rumble and was eliminated by Brock Lesnar, lasting 27 minutes.

What's next?

Ambrose has been booked to participate in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Championship.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be disappointing to see a great worker and promo like Dean Ambrose work on the pre-show. Ambrose definitely deserves better in our opinion. The video below shows Dean Ambrose facing AJ Styles in a non-title match on SmackDown LIVE:

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com