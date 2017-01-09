WWE Rumors: Goldberg and Roman Reigns to team up at Fastlane

This team might just become unstoppable.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran Breaking 09 Jan 2017, 00:07 IST

Will we witness one more double spear from the duo at Fastlane?

What’s the story

The face-off between Goldberg and Roman Reigns has garnered a huge buzz and it looks like WWE is trying to milk it for all it is worth. But, the catch here is that WWE may not be looking to establish a clash between the duo. Instead, they are planning to team up Goldberg and Roman.

According to Inquistr, there are rumours in the WWE circle that Goldberg and Roman Reigns might team up at WWE Fastlane. The report suggests that WWE may try to use Goldberg’s hype to promote WrestleMania and since Fastlane is scheduled right before WrestleMania they might use a tag match to use Goldberg in Fastlane.

In case you didn’t know...

Last week on Raw, the night ended with two monstrous spears delivered simultaneously by Goldberg and Roman Reigns to Braun Strowman. Before the duo delivered their combined spear, they had a face-off of their own which has generated quite a buzz in the wrestling circle

The face-off between Goldberg and Roman has given root to rumours that suggest that there may be a potential clash between the two powerhouses in the near future. While Goldberg vs Lesnar 3 is all but locked on take place at WrestleMania 33, this new angle has created quite a stir. Goldberg has 3 PPV matches signed up in his contract and WWE is most likely to use him at Fastlane to create the buzz for WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Goldberg returned to WWE, the company has been using him to generate unmitigated hype, and strangely it is working. Since Goldberg vs Lesnar 3 will most probably take place at Orlando and Goldberg has been officially announced for Royal Rumble, it is speculated that Goldberg will face Reigns in the remaining match in his contract in one of the PPVs.

But it looks like WWE may be heading to a different direction with Reigns and Goldberg. Inquistr reports that Goldberg and Reigns will probably be teaming up at Fastlane en route to WrestleMania 33. Reports suggest that WWE may be using Goldberg to give Reigns the much-needed fan support before WrestleMania 33. Though it is not yet confirmed, this seems to be the logical step for WWE heading into WrestleMania.

What next?

Things are murky in the land of WWE right now. With several possibilities being hinted at, we might have to wait till Royal Rumble to get a clear picture of how things stand in WWE. The upcoming weeks will surely shed some light regarding the direction WWE is looking to move in the near future.

If WWE goes ahead with the idea, we can expect a strong heel duo to take the stage opposite to Reigns and Goldberg. The best friends Owens and Jericho are the most probable choice in this matter. Braun Strowman is also a huge possibility considering how Reigns and Goldberg speared him past week on Raw.

Sportskeeda’s Take

This seems to be a good move from WWE. Considering the ovation Reigns and Goldberg got, they were bound to be in a program one way or another. Goldberg is also bound to have a huge confrontation with Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania. WWE can use this opportunity to generate hype for both WrestleMania and their match in one shot.