WWE Rumors: Goldberg to face Kevin Owens at Fastlane for the WWE Universal Championship

Could Goldberg win the Universal title at Fastlane?

Goldberg to face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship

What's the story?

On the January 30th edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer reported the current direction WWE is taking for the Universal Championship. According to Meltzer, Kevin Owens will defend the Universal Championship at Fastlane against Goldberg.

Fastlane will be the final PPV for Monday Night RAW, before WrestleMania. The PPV will take place on March 5 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In case you didn't know...

At the Royal Rumble, Owens defeated Roman Reigns to retain his Universal Championship. On the same show, Goldberg participated in the Royal Rumble match, wherein he managed to eliminate Brock Lesnar, but was then eliminated by The Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

On December 15th, we reported that Goldberg hadn't been booked to appear at Fastlane. However, in the second week of January, the host of Fastlane, BMO Harris Bradley Center, announced on its official website, that Goldberg was confirmed to appear at the RAW-exclusive PPV.

However, Goldberg's opponent for Fastlane remained unconfirmed. Rusev, Braun Strowman, and even Brock Lesnar were rumoured to be his opponents.

What's next?

According to Meltzer, the Universal Championship will not be defended at house shows after Fastlane. The chances of Owens retaining the title at Fastlane seem pretty slim.

After witnessing the positive reaction for Goldberg by the WWE Universe in November's Survivor Series. WWE decided to keep Goldberg around until WrestleMania. On the RAW after Survivor Series, Goldberg announced himself as a participant in the Royal Rumble match to win a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

Although he failed to win the Royal Rumble match, it seems that WWE is strongly considering a short title run with the WCW veteran.

Sportskeeda’s take

Not a fan of part-timers taking the title from performers who work hard every day. But, it would be pretty interesting to see how they carry out this once-in-a-lifetime title reign. The video below shows a clip from Kevin Owens’ match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship:

