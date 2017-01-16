WWE Rumors: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar to be the main event of Wrestlemania 33

A rather controversial decision could see fans showing apathy towards yet another Wrestlemania.

by Rohit Nath

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar closed Survivor Series

What’s the story?

In what may come as a very controversial decision, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is set to close Wrestlemania 33, according to Cageside Seats.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar faced off for the second time at Survivor Series in 2016 in the main event. They had faced off only once before, nearly 13 years ago at Wrestlemania 20. The match and both competitors were rejected at Madison Square Garden because the crowd was aware that both were departing the WWE after that match.

However, the 2016 build went well, with fans embracing Goldberg.

The biggest worry was that Goldberg would be booed by the Survivor Series crowd because he accidentally ended the career of Bret Hart, a Canadian legend. However, he was well received, both at Survivor Series and on RAW the next night.

On RAW after Survivor Series, Goldberg declared himself as the first entrant in the Royal Rumble:

The heart of the matter

Goldberg’s spot in the Royal Rumble is primarily to build to another match with Brock Lesnar. It was reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Goldberg vs. Lesnar is one of the three matches locked in for Wrestlemania 33 (the other two being Seth Rollins vs Triple H and Big Show vs Shaquille O’ Neal).

The two titans are set to cross paths at the RAW before the Royal Rumble.

What’s next?

When the two cross paths in the ring at the Royal Rumble, it is likely that one will cost the other the match, leading up to a bout at Wrestlemania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

A blow-off match between Goldberg and Lesnar for Wrestlemania 33 is not a bad idea by any means. But having the match close the show is the worst idea possible. There are several possibilities for an interesting main event.

WWE has not suffered from an injury plague like last year, meaning that their top stars are all available for Wrestlemania, including Finn Balor, who is set to return before Wrestlemania.

The only part timer who should main event Wrestlemania 33 is The Undertaker, and that is if it is his retirement match. If Goldberg and Lesnar is to close the show, the crowd will revolt or rather be apathetic to it, just like the main event of Wrestlemania 32.

