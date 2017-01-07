WWE Rumors: Goldberg to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Fastlane

Goldberg is rumored to appear at Fastlane in a match against the Beast Incarnate

by Prityush Haldar Breaking 07 Jan 2017, 20:08 IST

Roman Reigns confronted Goldberg on Monday Night RAW last week

What’s the story?

We had reported earlier about Goldberg extending his deal with the WWE to appear for three pay per views after Survivor Series. He is sure to make appearances at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

However, Inquisitr.com reported that Goldberg will also appear at the Fastlane pay per view in a match against none other than Brock Lesnar. The rumors stated that WWE might be planning on going in a different direction for Goldberg after the events that transpired on Monday Night RAW this past week.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg was the first guest of the Kevin Owens Show, and unsurprisingly, he tore the house down. In the chaos that ensued during the segment, Goldberg rubbed shoulders with some of the current WWE Superstars.

Kevin Owens and Goldberg had a war of words, after which Goldberg went face to face with United States Champion Roman Reigns. The WCW veteran also landed a double spear on Braun Strowman with Roman’s assistance.

The heart of the matter

It seems that the WWE creative wants to get done with Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III at Fastlane. This move is seen as a strategy to increase the buy rates for the pay per view that has been sandwiched between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Another plan for Goldberg could see him go up against Roman Reigns at Fastlane. It’s a possibility that Roman will be the WWE Universal Champion by the time Fastlane rolls by. Goldberg could be gunning for the gold and Brock could cost him an opportunity to become the champion thus setting up a blowout match at WrestleMania in Orlando, which is the original plan.

Brawn Strowman's name has also been thrown into the discussion, but it isn’t certain where he fits in the scheme of things.

What’s next?

It is almost impossible to predict the Road to WrestleMania given the current situation in the WWE. There is also a substantial probability that Finn Balor may return at the Rumble and demand a shot at the title that he never lost.

Perhaps the Royal Rumble will paint a clearer picture as to which rivalries will take center stage going into the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All.’

Sportskeeda's Take

The WWE landscape is changing drastically with the Royal Rumble approaching. The WrestleMania card is still wide open, and there are an insane number of viable permutations and combinations. Goldberg could very well go on to face Brock, Roman, Strowman or even Kevin Owens.

There is a lot of speculation on Goldberg’s future heading into WrestleMania, but it is certain that his current run with the company will involve a number of high-octane clashes.

