WWE Rumors: Hideo Itami hints at a possible return

The Japanese star suffered a neck injury back in October last year.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 18 Jan 2017, 16:21 IST

Fans are hoping that 2017 will finally be the year of Itami in NXT

What's the story?

It appears that Hideo Itami is ready to return to WWE ring after staying out of action for almost three months. As noted by Wrestlinginc, the NXT star recently indicated in a tweet that he has recovered completely from his injury.

I am ready. — Hideo Itami / (@HideoItami)January 18, 2017

In case you didn't know...

WWE signed Itami, then known as Kenta Kobayashi back in July 2014. Before coming to WWE, Itami has worked for companies such as All Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

He suffered a shoulder injury back in May 2015, which forced him to stay out of action for almost a year. He returned to action in June 2016, only to suffer another injury a few months later.

He suffered a neck injury during an NXT Live event on October 12th last year, caused by a botched power slam by fellow NXT Talent Riddick Moss, which has kept the Japanese Star out of action ever since.

You can watch his NXT debut below:

The heart of the matter

As noted by the site, Itami made the tweet from his official twitter account and stated that 'He is ready' as seen above.

Since then people have been speculating about what the star could have meant by his tweet, and many believe that he is hinting at his injury. This could mean that we can hope to see the former ROH star back in the ring very soon.

What's next?

It's not known yet when or where Hideo will make his in-ring return but after his latest tweet, it's expected to happen soon. Given that WWE is expected to call up more talents from NXT soon, they would also want Itami back in NXT as soon as possible to fill the void.

Regarding his possible future in the company, many believe that he would be a perfect fit to join the Cruiserweight division because of his build and his work in the Junior Heavyweight division of AJPW.

Sportskeeda’s take:

It feels very bad to see a wrestler as talented as Hideo Itami to be out of action for a whole year and then return to the ring only to get injured once again. However, as he now looks set to make his comeback, fans believe that 2017 will finally be Itami’s year in NXT.

