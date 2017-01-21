WWE Rumors: Hideo Itami ready to return?

Hideo Itami seems ready to return from injury.

by Carl Gac News 21 Jan 2017, 00:18 IST

Is Hideo Itami ready to make his comeback?

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NXT superstar Hideo Itami has been cleared to make his comeback from injury.

In case you didn’t know...

Hideo Itami, the man formerly known as KENTA back in Japan, went down with a neck injury during a match on an NXT Live Show. Itami had only been back in NXT for around four months after spending over a year out with a shoulder injury which required more than one surgery.

Itami had come into NXT in July 2014 and looked like he was destined for a big push, perhaps even with a run as the NXT Championship. The two injuries he suffered have taken him out of action for far too long and he could be a big piece of the NXT jigsaw in 2017.

The heart of the matter

If Itami is ready to make his in-ring comeback, then he could be a massive asset for NXT yet again. At the moment the top of the card in NXT looks rather thin, but a returning Itami could be a big opponent for NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

What’s next?

With the news that Itami has been cleared to make a return, it could be possible that we see him make his return during the NXT TV tapings that will take place the week after NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Those tapings should see the fallout from Nakamura’s NXT title match with Bobby Roode. Could Itami be thrust into the main event picture on those tapings?

Itami could be regarded as one of the best in ring talents that NXT currently has, and now he is over his injury problems then he could be a great asset for the NXT brand as we get past NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Hideo Itami has not really had a massive run in NXT so far. Just when it looked like he was about to break into the main event bracket he suffered his first shoulder injury. He made his comeback and had little time to get back into the swing of things before he was the victim of a neck injury that could have been much worse than it was.

Itami has all the ability to become a major player in NXT in the next few months as we head into WrestleMania season.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com