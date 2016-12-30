WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan to return at WrestleMania 33

Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild at WrestleMania brother?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 30 Dec 2016, 17:03 IST

Will Hulkamania run wild at WrestleMania 33?

The strained relationship between Hulk Hogan and the WWE is on the mend as of late. And if the rumours reported by Cagesideseats are to be believed, we can very well expect a surprise return of the Hulkster at this year’s WrestleMania.

Hulk Hogan fell in hot waters with the WWE after the release of his racist rant last year. The PR nightmare that hounded WWE after Hogan’s racist rant release was so troubling to WWE that they distanced themselves from Hogan.

WWE acted as if the name Hulk Hogan was not part of its illustrious history and refused to acknowledge him. The relationship between Hulk Hogan and the WWE became more strained as the months progressed.

But as of late, it looks like the relationship is on the mend between the duo. Several indications regarding the slow and steady reconciliation can be noted during the last month alone, the biggest being Curtis Axel’s Axelmania gimmick return in a house show.

It is needless to say that the fans welcomed the Axelmania gimmick with huge cheers, which seems to have bolstered WWE’s resolve regarding the Hulkster.

Cagesideseats reports that if everything goes well, we can expect the Hulkster to make a grand, surprise return at this year’s WrestleMania. It is well known that the WWE pulls all kinds of stunts to make the fans happy at WrestleMania.

Last year, the WWE Universe witnessed the return of three great Superstars of the Attitude Era and it looks like WWE is juggling with the idea of letting Hogan return to the event he made famous.

One of the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history is Hogan slamming Andre the Giant. Hogan has been an integral part in making WrestleMania “The Grandest Stage” and it is only befitting that he makes his return there. If everything goes well, we can witness the Hulkamania run wild during WrestleMania 33.

