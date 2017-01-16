WWE Rumors: John Cena almost certain to win at Royal Rumble

John Cena is all set to break the legendary Ric Flair's record.

John Cena might get an opportunity to fulfil his opportunity

What’s the story?

John Cena is set to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble and if rumours are to be believed, he is almost certain to win at the Royal Rumble PPV. Inquistr reports that John Cena will equal Ric Flair’s legendary record at the upcoming PPV.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena returned to SmackDown Live a few weeks ago and announced his intention to chase after Ric Flair’s record of sixteen World Championships. His challenge was initially declined by the WWE Champion AJ Styles, however, the bout was later sanctioned by SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, much to the delight of WWE Universe.

John Cena has faced Styles three times in the past and hasn’t been able to conquer the Phenomenal One even once. Their latest encounter in the ring was one of the best matches in the past year and it would be an understatement to state that fans eagerly await their next encounter.

The heart of the matter

The latest speculation surrounding the Royal Rumble event is the dominance of part-timers in the event. Though WWE has been gravitating from the part-timers to the regulars for the last year, when it comes to the big four, they are reluctant to do so. According to the report from Inquistr, the poster of Royal Rumble, shown below, is proof of that.

Official Poster of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. #RememberTheRumble pic.twitter.com/CB31QNXSjF — Wrestlebarn (@wrestlebarn) January 11, 2017

As you can note from the poster, the four part-timers are present at the forefront of the poster while the regulars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Bray Wyatt are almost in the back. The report states that it might be an indication of what will happen at the Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, according to the article, this poster has also confirmed the suspicion that John Cena will win the Championship for the sixteenth time at Royal Rumble.

What’s next?

At the Royal Rumble PPV, John Cena will face AJ Styles one more time. But, this time the WWE Championship will be on the line and John Cena will also have an opportunity to fulfil his ambition of equaling the legendary Ric Flair’s record.

It is speculated that the WWE might have a big surprise planned for the match. As of now, speculation suggests that Samoa Joe might make an appearance during the event.

Sportekeeda’s take

Cena’s latest character shift has been greeted by several WWE critics with open arms. Cena’s heel turn is long due and his latest character resembles something of Bret Hart’s character shift before he turned heel. Cena’s new attitude is creating some buzz for sure and WWE would do well to use it wisely.

